Good Morning America host Lara Spencer found her forever! The newscaster married her second husband, Rick McVey, in 2018. She was previously married to her first husband, David Haffenreffer, from 2000 to 2015. Keep scrolling to learn more about her current spouse and ex-husband.

Who Is Lara Spencer’s Ex-Husband, David Haffenreffer?

Lara and David wed in Southampton, New York, in 2000. The pair welcomed two children together during their marriage. Their eldest child, son Duff, arrived in 2002. The former couple’s youngest child, daughter Katharine, was born in 2004. The Flea Market Flip host was married to David for 15 years before announcing their divorce.

“After a lot of thought, care and consideration, we have decided to end our marriage,” the pair said in a statement to Page Six at the time. “It’s a sad decision that did not come easily, especially because we respect and love each other and our children. They remain our top priority. We will raise them and care for them together.”

Though the pair are no longer romantically involved, they have remained dedicated to raising their two kids as coparents. David is a real estate broker working out of Connecticut at the Houlihan Lawrence brokerage. He has been in the business for nearly two decades. Prior to his real estate career, the broker was a television and radio personality. David was a correspondent for several news programs on ABC, CBS, CNN and more.

Who Is Lara Spencer’s Current Husband, Rick McVey?

Lara and Rick met after they were set up on a blind date by a mutual friend. The pair announced their engagement after nearly two years of dating in January 2018. Rick, a successful tech entrepreneur, was also married once before and shares three daughters with his ex-wife. The Ohio native is a businessman and founded MarketAxess, a finance and technology trading company.

Courtesy of Lara Spencer/Instagram

The broadcaster and her beau exchanged vows in a beautiful Colorado wedding with all of their kids in attendance. Duff walked his mom down the aisle during the ceremony witnessed by 135 of the couple’s closest friends and family members. On Instagram, Lara gushed that making their union official was truly the “best day ever.”

Since tying the knot, the happy couple have posted so many sweet photos together on Instagram, documenting their travels and spending time with their blended family. In July 2022, Lara shared a cute photo with her hubby along with a caption that made fans melt.

“I love celebrating this guy every day but today especially,” she wrote. “Happy birthday, honey. I love you!!!!!!”