Amy Robach opened up about facing the fallout from her relationship with T.J. Holmes, revealing how she got through some extremely difficult moments.

“There were days when I wanted to die,” Amy, 50, said during the first episode of their joint “Amy and T.J. Podcast” on Tuesday, December 5. “That was something I never experienced before in my life.”

The couple were officially ousted from Good Morning America in January after they were spotted cozying up during outings together around New York City in the months prior. She went on to say that the pair have “gone through a year of hell,” facing accusations about how and when their relationship came about.

Both Amy and T.J., 46, denied having an affair and maintained that they were in the process of divorcing their respective spouses, Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig, when The Daily Mail captured the photos in question.

“To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers — being outed as cheating on our spouses — and it wasn’t the case because the odd thing is, the day those pictures were taken and the day that article was released, we both at that point were in divorce proceedings,” T.J. maintained.

Amy added, “We had attorneys, mediators, we were in the middle of divorces.” She also alleged that Andrew, 56, moved out of their home three months prior to her first publicly photographed outing with T.J.

Amy and Andrew quietly finalized their divorce in March, while T.J. and Marilee reached a divorce settlement in October, less than one year after they filed, per Us Weekly.

The cancer survivor and the former CNN correspondent initially planned to release statements about their relationship after their divorces were both finalized.

“I have it in my phone still,” T.J. said of the drafted press release. “You made a statement about where you were in your marriage, and I made a statement about my divorce proceeding and those statements were never released.”

The first episode of their podcast was released just after their made their red carpet debut as a couple at iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball 2023 on December 1. The pair are still going strong, and looking forward to continuing to grow their relationship after a difficult year.

“We have fought for love, and I can say that I’ve never been happier,” Amy told listeners. “I am with my best friend.”