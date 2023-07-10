Ryan Seacrest Vacations With Girlfriend Aubrey Paige in Europe After Landing ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Gig

Just a few weeks after being named the new host of Wheel of Fortune, Ryan Seacrest set off on a relaxing vacation with his girlfriend, Aubrey Paige Petcosky. The pair were photographed together on several outings during their European getaway, which began at the start of July.

On the 4th of July, Ryan, 48, and Aubrey, 25, boarded a yacht with some friends in Portofino, Italy. A few days later, they were spotted out in St-Tropez, France.

