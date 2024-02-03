Singer Billy Joel rose to fame in the ‘70s with his signature song, “Piano Man.” Since then, he’s enjoyed a few public romances and has tied the knot four different times, including once with supermodel Christie Brinkley, who famously inspired his hit song “Uptown Girl.”

Unfortunately, Billy’s first three marriages didn’t work out. However, he was still able to find lasting love with Alexis Roderick, who became his fourth wife in 2015.

Who Is Billy Joel’s Wife?

Billy has been married to Alexis since 2015. The couple first met in 2009, but they didn’t begin officially dating until a few months after their initial meeting. Like the “New York State of Mind” singer, Alexis is a Long Island native as well. Alexis is 33 years younger than Billy and formerly worked as a risk manager for Morgan Stanley before marrying the global superstar.

Billy and Alexis got married in a surprise ceremony on July 4, 2015, during the couple’s annual Fourth of July party.

Billy’s ​second ex-wife Christie wished him and Alexis well when they heard the news.

“Congratulations to the glowing bride and groom. And to my daughter, Alexa, who has a wonderful friend in Alexis! Wishing the growing family every happiness!” Christie wrote on Instagram as she shared a photo of the happy couple.

The artist’s third ex-wife, Katie ​Lee, was also thrilled for the couple.

“I’m really happy for them. He’s a great guy, he deserves all the happiness in the world, and he’s a terrific father, so I’m really, really happy,” she told Extra in 2015

How Did Billy Joel and Alexis Roderick Meet?

According to The New Yorker, both Billy and Alexis were at a Huntington restaurant with friends when the “Piano Man” crooner introduced himself and asked for Alexis’ number. She politely obliged and when he finished his meal, Billy called Alexis from a phone across the street from the restaurant and asked if she would give him a ride home. While she agreed to give Billy a lift, she was allegedly less than impressed with the Grammy winner when she dropped him off.

Bruce Glikas / Getty Images

When Billy asked Alexis if he could play a song for her, she said no, but that didn’t deter him. Instead, he played Rachmaninoff on the grand piano in his living room, a move he’d stolen the idea for from the film The Seven Year Itch.

“It was like he couldn’t not be ‘Billy Joel’ at that moment,” Alexis told The New Yorker in 2014.

Do Billy Joel and Alexis Roderick Have Any Kids?

Billy and Alexis share two daughters together, making Billy an all-girl dad. Before marrying Alexis, he had daughter Alexa Ray with ex-wife Christie.

Alexis gave birth to their first daughter Della Rose in August 2015. Della was followed by sister Remy Anne October 2017.

While Billy doesn’t tour with his music anymore, the “Vienna” singer does perform monthly shows at Madison Square Gardens, and he’s brought both Della and Alexa up on stage with him on a few different occasions.