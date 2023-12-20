Billy Joel’s kids are full of talent! The “Piano Man” singer was joined on stage by his two youngest daughters, Della Rose and Remy Anne, while performing at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, December 19.

Della, 8, and Remy, 6, wore adorable green dresses as they sang the holiday classic “Jingle Bells” with Billy, 74. The proud dad shared photos from the concert on his Instagram page, praising his “special guests.” Elvis Costello also joined the beloved crooner on stage to take on some classics during the show.

Billy, who shares the little ones with wife Alexis Roderick, is set to enter the final stretch of his residency at the iconic venue next year. His final concert at Madison Square Garden will take place on July 25, 2024.

“I’m kind of flabbergasted that it lasted as long as it did,” he said during a press conference in June 2023. “My team tells me that we could continue to sell tickets, but 10 years, 150 shows — all right already!”

His residency at the famed venue started back in 2014. Billy has since been very grateful to those who have come out to the Big Apple to see his show over the years.

“To our audience, I want to thank them for coming to our shows for this long,” the Grammy winner continued. “It’s hard to end, even at 150 lifetime shows. I just want to thank everyone for the wonderful thing that’s happened here.”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Musical genes definitely run in Billy’s family. The New York native is also a dad to daughter Alexa Ray Joel, whom he welcomed during his marriage to Christie Brinkley. The former couple were married from 1985 to 1994 and are both proud of Alexa, 37, for everything she has accomplished.

Alexa has taken the stage to perform with her father numerous times in the past. She’s written and produced several great singles since assembling a band in the early 2000s.

“I was a late bloomer,” she reflected on her own musical career in a February 2015 interview with USA Today. “I was not comfortable enough to put myself out there until I reached my mid-20s. We have very different comfort zones, performance-wise. He’s comfortable in a stadium — and obviously, he can play at that level; he’s a legend. But even as I progress, I think I’d like to stick to intimate venues.”