The end of an incredible chapter. Billy Joel made a shocking career announcement on Thursday, June 1, that completely took his fans by surprise. Scroll below for details on his big decision and whether the singer plans to retire.

What Was Billy Joel’s Big Announcement?

Billy announced that he will be ending his record-breaking residency at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

“I’m kind of flabbergasted that it lasted as long as it did,” he said during a press conference held at the iconic venue. “My team tells me that we could continue to sell tickets, but 10 years, 150 shows — all right already!”

Larry Marano/Shutterstock

The “Piano Man” crooner played his first show at Madison Square Garden in December 1978. His career has soared to new heights since then, leading to a monthly residency at the arena beginning in January 2014.



“I do remember the first time we played Madison Square Garden; it was the pinnacle of my career. I thought, ‘My God, I’m headlining Madison Square Garden,’” Billy reflected. “Everybody in the world knows when you play The Garden, it’s not just New York. To our audience, I want to thank them for coming to our shows for this long. It’s hard to end, even at 150 lifetime shows. I just want to thank everyone for the wonderful thing that’s happened here.”



While many fans of the Grammy winner are sad to see him go, they are glad to have memories of him playing his hits on the Madison Square Garden stage.

“There’s only one thing that’s more New York than Billy Joel — and that’s a Billy Joel concert at MSG,” New York City Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement. “For more than 50 years, Billy’s music has defined our city and brought us together. On behalf of 8.5 million New Yorkers, congratulations, Billy, on a historic run of sold-out shows at MSG and thank you for a lifetime of bringing joy to us all.”

Is Billy Joel Retiring?

Though the days of his Big Apple residency are coming to a close, Billy has no plans to retire. He will be playing 10 more shows to finish out his run at the popular venue starting on October 10. His final show at Madison Square Garden will take place in July 2024.



As for what he plans to do next, Billy hinted that traveling was in his future. Just a few weeks ahead of the announcement, the songwriter put his beachfront Long Island home on the market for $49 million, according to multiple outlets. He lived in the stunning pad with his wife, Alexis Roderick and his two youngest daughters, Della and Remy.



“I’m not leaving New York. I’m just spending a little more time in Florida like all Jewish guys do from New York City,” Billy, who is also a dad to daughter Alexa Ray Joel with ex Christie Brinkley, said during the press conference.