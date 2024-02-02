He lights up every stage he sings on, so it’s no surprise that Billy Joel is always in the spotlight. The superstar recently welcomed a baby girl named Remy with his wife, Alexis Roderick, in 2017, fans grew interested in learning about Billy’s love life. How many wives has he had and is he currently married?

How Many Times Has Billy Joel Been Married?

Not once. Not twice. Not three times. Billy is on his fourth marriage! Billy’s first wife was Elizabeth Weber, and they were married from 1973 until their divorce in 1982. The couple had no kids together. Three years later, Billy married supermodel Christie Brinkley, and the duo welcomed a daughter named Alexa Ray Joel in December 1985. Unfortunately, their love wasn’t meant to last and they divorced in 1994.

After not being married for 10 years, he tied the knot with The Kitchen star Katie Lee in 2004 and they were married for six years before they called it quits in 2009. They never had any children together.

Who is Billy Joel Married to Now?

After his divorce was finalied in 2010, Billy waited another five years before he wed his now-wife, Alexis Roderick, in July 2015. The surprise ceremony took place when Alexis was pregnant with the duo’s first daughter, Della Rose, who was born on August 12, 2015. They then welcomed baby No. 2 together on October 22, 2017.

The couple first met at a restaurant in Huntington, New York, when they were both out with friends. After they exchanged phone numbers, he called her from across the restaurant to ask if she would give him a ride home. She agreed, and he invited her in when they arrived at his house. Billy then insisted on playing a song for her after she initially shut down the idea. “It was like he couldn’t not be ‘Billy Joel’ at the moment,” Alexis told The New Yorker while reflecting on their first meeting in 2014.

How Many Children Does Billy Joel Have?

Billy is a dad-of-three as of last October 2017!He has a daughter Alexa Ray with Christie, and two daughters, Della Rose and Remy, with Alexis.

While Billy likes to keep his personal life out of the spotlight, he clearly has a close bond with his children. Alexis, Della and Remy even paid tribute to him on Father’s Day in 2022 with a post shared via his official Facebook page. “The best dads are always ready to ride! Happy Father’s Day to our #1 and too many Uncles to count!” the family wrote alongside several group photos. “Love, your very grateful girl gang.”