Who Is Alexa Ray Joel? Get to Know Billy Joel’s Talented Daughter With Ex Christie Brinkley

Although she’s an accomplished singer-songwriter on her own right, Alexa Ray Joel is still best known for being the stunning spawn of supermodel Christie Brinkley and musician Billy Joel. Alexa has admitted in the past that growing up in the shadows of such famous parents was hard for her.

“It took me a minute — being the daughter of such iconic figures, it took some growing into,” she explained on Today in 2013. “You’re exposed to the spotlight at such a young age and that, of course, can be challenging … But I made it through.”

Get to know more about Alexa by scrolling below.