This year, Hoda Kotb kicked off her birthday week surrounded by all of her loved ones. Jenna Bush Hager performed the sweetest gesture for her Today costar and friend ahead of her big day.

Hoda, 58, thanked Jenna, 41, for a “delicious pre-b-day meal” in an Instagram post on Monday, August 7. “My family loved it — and YOU!!” she added.

In the picture, Hoda went makeup-free as she dined with her family. Her two daughters, Haley Joy and Hope Catherine, joined her at the dinner table along with her mom, Sameha Kotb. Hoda’s siblings, Hala and Adel Kotb, were also in attendance to kick off their sister’s birthday week.

“I love you,” Jenna gushed in the comments section after treating the Kotb family to dinner.

Many of Hoda’s fans left early birthday messages and well wishes for the year ahead.

“Such a cute photo!” one follower penned. “Happy early birthday, Hoda, and I hope your birthday is as special as you. Love you.”

Hoda is set to turn 59 on Wednesday, August 9. She decided to take a full week off from Today to focus on spending time with her family and enjoying some self-care. Craig Melvin filled in for her at the news desk amid her absence from the talk show.

Courtesy of Hoda Kotb/Instagram

Prior to her birthday week, Hoda and her daughters cheered on Simone Biles as she returned to competitive gymnastics at the U.S. Classic. Hoda also supported the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team amid the FIFA Women’s World Cup. Haley, 6, and Hope, 4, cuddled up next to Hoda on the couch to watch the sporting event on TV in a cute August 6 Instagram picture.

The TV personality recently announced that her new children’s book, Hope Is a Rainbow, will be released in March 2024. The project was inspired by Hope, who spent time in the ICU earlier this year for an undisclosed illness.

“She is back home. I was waiting for that day to come,” Hoda shared during a March 6 Today broadcast. “And we are watching her closely. I’m just so happy.”

Like their mom, both Haley and Hope have a zest for life that has motivated Hoda in a number of ways.

“My daughter Hope is so inspiring to me,” Hoda shared. “She’s a little child, but with a real kind of old spirit, an old soul. There’s something about her in how she sees magic in everything.”