Hoda Kotb Could Not Be Prouder of Her Daughter Haley! Photos of Her Child Growing Up

Hoda Kotb’s two kids always manage to put a smile on her face! The Today host became a mom in February 2017 when she adopted her eldest daughter, Haley Joy, with her then-fiancé, Joel Schiffman. The little one is growing up so fast, leading the talk show personality to cherish every moment spent with her family.

Hoda excitedly revealed she adopted her first child during an episode of Today, sharing a photo while cradling Haley. “She is the love of my life,” she gushed to the audience at the time through tears. Motherhood has been absolute bliss for the broadcaster, who always dreamed of having children.

“It’s one of those things where you think you’ve done it all, you think you’ve felt it all,” she reflected on being a mom ​during a March 2017 interview with People. “But I just didn’t know that this kind of love existed.”

In November 2022, the doting mama proudly revealed that Haley had just reached a new milestone.

“Haley’s now going to be wearing undies and not pull-ups, so [yesterday] was the last day and I said, ‘These are your last pull-ups,'” Hoda told People of watching her daughter grow up. “So, as I was putting them on her I said, ‘Wow. I remember your very first diaper.'”

The TV correspondent is also a mom to her youngest daughter, Hope Catherine, whom she adopted with Joel in April 2019. The former couple split in January 2022 after eight years together but are dedicated to coparenting their girls.

“He’s a great guy. He’s a very kind and loving person, and I feel privileged to have spent eight years with him,” the newscaster announced on an episode of Today at the time. “We are both good and we are both kind of going on our way and our path. We’ll be good parents to those two lovely kids.”

After their breakup, Hoda shared how she and Joel were managing splitting their time with Haley and Hope.

“He’ll have a Saturday, and I’ll do the Sunday. We switch each week,” the mom of two told People in August 2022. “He’ll take the girls and do some fun things, and I’ll take some quiet time. It’s a healthy mix, and the kids love it. He’s a great dad.”

Scroll below to see photos of Haley growing up.