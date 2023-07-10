Rocking out in the U.K.! Savannah Guthrie and her husband, Mike Feldman, attended Bruce Springsteen’s concert in London’s Hyde Park over the weekend. The appearance came after the newscaster missed several episodes of Today this month.

On July 9, Savannah, 51, shared photos from the event on her Instagram account, posing with other celebrity guests, including Roger Federer and Jon Bon Jovi. Mike, 54, also posed with Roger, 41, for a photo during the spectacular show.

For the outing, Savannah wore a black crop top with long sleeves and a black necktie. She sported blue jeans and a black belt along with a pair of black platformed sandals. The ensemble that bared her midriff was a perfect 10! Mike matched his wife’s color scheme in a black shirt and blue jeans.

Fans were buzzing over Savannah’s edgy outfit, which was a huge change from the dresses she normally sports on Today each morning.

“Look at you in your little crop top! Go girl!” one follower commented on her Instagram post after the concert.

Courtesy of Savannah Guthrie/Instagram

Others were thrilled that Savannah bumped into some of her celebrity friends and idols in the crowd.

“Wow! Your dream come true! Amazing!” another fan penned.

Other stars who attended the Hyde Park concert series to support Bruce, 73, were Stella McCartney, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom and Emma Thompson. They jammed out to Bruce’s iconic hits amid his international tour with the E Street Band.

The concert appeared to be a blast for Savannah and Mike, who also posed for a cute selfie while sitting in the crowd. The couple, who are parents to kids Vale and Charles, celebrated Father’s Day at home with an adorable family photo snapped in their living room just a few weeks earlier.

Courtesy of Savannah Guthrie/Instagram

Recently, Savannah took some time off from Today to enjoy the 4th of July with her family and prepare for her London trip. Kristen Welker stepped in to sit at the news desk amid Savannah’s absence. It’s not uncommon for Kristen, one of the show’s weekend anchors, to step in for her colleagues when they are on vacation from the weekday series.

Shortly after sharing photos from her trip abroad, Savannah revealed she was heading back to Today on Monday, July 10, with a wake-up time of 4:00 a.m. The broadcaster looked stunning in a white dress and beige heels amid her return to the long-running talk show with cohost Hoda Kotb.