So far, 2023 has been a year full of change for Savannah Guthrie! The Today host revealed she underwent a dramatic makeover on Monday, February 6, on Instagram. In addition to chopping off her long blonde hair and going with a shorter hairstyle, the newscaster also recently got her first tattoo.

In her Instagram Stories, Savannah, 51, documented her haircut from the start to the end, done by Today hairstylist Kelly O’Neill. The pair posed for a selfie together to show off the final result. The Princesses Wear Pants author rocked her edgy bob in another video captured while she was in her car. Her hair fell in loose curls around her face, and she flashed a smile.

Giving her hair the big chop has become a yearly tradition for Savanah. Around this same time last year, the NBC personality revealed a shorter hairstyle on Instagram. She simply captioned her January 2022 selfie “chopped.” One thing that has remained the same is her blonde hair color and light highlights.

A few days prior to her big hair reveal this year, Savannah showed off some new ink. The Australia-born TV star gave fans a glimpse of her tattoo during an interview with her pal Drew Barrymore. She got the words “all my love” inked across her wrist for a very touching reason.

“This is an exact carbon copy of my father’s handwriting, ‘all my love,’ he wrote a love letter to my mom and this is his writing,” Savannah shared during the January 31 Today segment. “And so, That’s the first time in my life, I’m 51 years old, that I’ve had a tattoo, that I ever wanted a tattoo… And it’s not only his writing, so he’s with me, but I’m trying to make it my mantra for life.”

The broadcaster was 16 years old when her father, Charles Guthrie, died in 1988 from a heart attack. She continues to honor his memory, naming her son, Charles “Charley” Max Feldman, after her late father. Savannah and her husband, Mike Feldman, are also parents to their daughter, Vale, born in August 2014.

While Savannah was thrilled to share photos and the story behind her tattoo, she realized there was one important person she forgot to tell. “I actually haven’t told my mom… mom I got a tattoo,” the reporter said to the camera during a segment with Hoda Kotb.

