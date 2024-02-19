Savannah Guthrie was absent from the news desk on Today on Monday, February 19, after she made waves for her controversial comments.

The broadcaster was also missing from the show on February 16, leading many to wonder what’s been going on in her personal life. Her absences came after she sent social media users into a tailspin from her uncomfortable interview with Kelly Rowland, which aired on Today on February 15.

“What do you think about your friend Beyoncé?” Savannah, 52, asked Kelly, 43, during the segment in which she was promoting her new Netflix film, Mea Culpa. “She’s like your sister, you guys literally grew up together – she’s stepping into country.”

The Destiny’s Child alum replied, “I’m so proud of her,” not divulging any more information. Savannah decided to take one more stab at asking Kelly about Beyoncé. “I know, but were you surprised and what do you think about it?” she asked. Once again, Kelly had a simple response: “I’m so proud of her. So happy for her.”

“Very disrespectful to ask as accomplished entertainer as @KELLYROWLAND about Beyoncé every freaking time she comes on your show,” one person wrote on X after the interview aired.

“Please stop asking @KELLYROWLAND about the choices @Beyonce makes,” another penned. “Kelly has her own beautiful gifts, talents and projects that should be celebrated.”

“Will y’all PLEASE quit asking @KELLYROWLAND about Beyonce,” a third person shared. “She’s clearly there to promote her endeavors!”

While Savannah’s questions ticked a lot of people off, the backlash was not the reason why she has been absent from Today. The legal analyst is currently busy on her book tour for her new book, Mostly What God Does: Reflections on Seeking and Finding His Love Everywhere. She is visiting cities across the U.S. to promote her latest collection of faith-based personal essays, and it has been quite a whirlwind so far.

On February 15, Savannah broke down in tears during an interview at the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Texas while talking about her late father.

“You lost your father when you were 16, and I know that was very traumatic,” Charlotte Jones, who conducted the interview, asked Savannah on stage. “Do you mind taking us back?”

“Yeah, my father was a larger than life, amazing – I can’t believe you’re making me cry, I haven’t cried about this in a long time – deeply faithful man,” she responded with tears welling in her eyes. “I can’t believe I’m crying. Darn you, Charlotte, you should be a Today show host!”