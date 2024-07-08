Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and Goop creator Gwyneth Paltrow are proud parents to kids Apple and Moses. After getting married in 2003, the couple decided to call it quits in 2013. Although they asked their fans to respect their privacy, the world couldn’t get enough of the term Gwyn and Chris used to describe their divorce, which was “conscious uncoupling.”

Although the pair weren’t getting back together, the exes were going to do whatever was best for their children, which was having a successful coparenting relationship. Over the years, they’ve done great job.

“We are still doing it in our own way,” the Iron Man star told The Wall Street Journal in 2018. Gwyneth and Chris will always put their children first, as they’ve described in quotes about coparenting.