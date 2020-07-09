Gwyneth Paltrow’s 2 Kids Are the Reason for Her Smile! See Her Rare Photos With Apple and Moses

Every now and then, Gwyneth Paltrow will give fans a rare glimpse inside her life as a mom. The Iron Man actress adores her two children, Apple and Moses, so much, she can’t help but share cute family photos while spending quality time with her growing teens.

Gwyneth first became a mom when she welcomed eldest daughter Apple in May 2004. The Goop owner — who was married to ex-husband Chris Martin at the time — welcomed their second child when son Moses arrived less than two years later in April 2006. The former pair called it quits by 2016 following more than a decade of marriage.

Even though the ex-lovebirds are no longer together, Gwyn and Chris have focused on making coparenting Apple and Moses their No. 1 priority. Following their split, the Goop Lab star opened up about how they’re doing everything they can to make their situation as simple as possible.

“You have to constantly let go. You have to let go of old ideas, old resentments. You have to put the kids first,” she told ET. “If you once loved the person enough to have kids with them, you have to focus on what you still love about them and what’s beautiful about them and all the good aspects of your relationship. You still want a family, you’re just not in a couple. So, I acknowledge we’ve done it in an unorthodox way, but it’s working for us.”

Despite Gwyn’s successful coparenting schedule with the Coldplay frontman, she noted they still have their challenges from time to time. “It’s been hard but we’ve always said, ‘These children are our priority,” she once shared during a conference. “So what that really means is, ‘Even though today, you hate me and you never want to see me again, like, we’re going to brunch, because it’s Sunday and that’s what we do. That’s what’s happening. The children are our commitment.”

The Glee alum — who tied the knot with current husband Brad Falchuk in 2018 — pointed out they continue to better their situation as the years go on. “It’s definitely imperfect, but it gets easier with time,” she sweetly insisted.

It seems Gwyn couldn’t be a better mom even if she tried. Whether she’s meeting up with Chris to enjoy moments as a family or spending quality alone time with Apple and Moses, the TV star’s kids are always sure to have huge smiles on their faces.

