Actress and mom of two Gwyneth Paltrow reminded her fans how quickly time is passing as she shared a rare photo with daughter Apple and son Moses. The Goop owner‘s teenage children looked so grown up in the sweet selfie shared to Instagram on Tuesday, April 7.

“[Work from home] with some moral support,” Gwyn, 47, captioned her post, which included the snapshot of the famous family hanging at home amid the coronavirus pandemic. While the Iron Man actress was the pic’s center of attention, 15-year-old Apple and 14-year-old Moses can be seen sneaking inside the frame on each side.

Since the Academy Award winner doesn’t often share photos with her mini-me kiddos, fans couldn’t help but gush over the sweet moment. “Your family is so beautiful … sending virtual hugs,” one user wrote in Gwyn’s comments section. “They both have your beautiful blue eyes,” another added, while a third user chimed in, “Is that Apple? Damn, time goes by super fast!”

It seems Gwyn — who shares her brood with ex-husband Chris Martin — is taking advantage of her time at home. Considering states across the U.S. are in lockdown to reduce the spread of COVID-19, Gwyn has been quarantined at home with husband Brad Falchuk and their blended family.

The Contagion actress may have been all smiles in the photo with Apple and Moses, but she recently joked that self-isolating with her family hasn’t been exactly a bed of roses. Gwyn gave fans insight on her life in quarantine in a candid Goop video titled “How Do You Find Intimacy in Uncertain Times?” on March 29.

“We’re really lucky we have a really solid relationship, but we’re also in the house with the kids and it’s pretty close quarters,” she explained alongside husband Brad, 49, while virtually chatting with intimacy and sexuality expert Michaela Boehm.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The doting mom said her children have had a hard time coping with the temporary normal. “You know, I think we all feel, especially my teenagers right now, are feeling really pent in — especially Apple, who is a really social creature,” she explained.

“There’s definitely tension within the household and we have the added dynamic of stepparent,” the Golden Globe winner continued. “I think there is quite a lot of stress that comes from trying to recalibrate to this new normal and new level of proximity.”

At least we know Gwyn and her kiddos are safe together at home!

