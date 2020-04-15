Mom of two Gwyneth Paltrow made sure to share teenage daughter Apple‘s thoughts on her unique Goop business. The actress and businesswoman posted a hilarious photo of the 15-year-old’s “to-do list” that mocked some specific items she sells on her website.

“Apple’s interpretation of my to-do list #quaranteen,” the 47-year-old captioned the funny message, which read, “Make more vagina eggs and candles,” scribbled in a note.

If you’re not familiar, Gwyn’s witty kiddo was referring to Goop’s jade egg, which is inserted into a woman’s vagina to “harness the power of energy work, crystal healing, and a Kegel-like physical practice,” according to the lifestyle brand’s website. Apple also referenced her mom’s hit candle, “This Smells Like My Vagina.”

The Iron Man alum’s fans praised Apple’s admirable humor in the comments section of her post. “She’s a flipping genius … and she needs to be in charge,” one user gushed, while another echoed, “She is hilarious! That candle was sold out in one split second!” A third fan chimed in, “Lmao she got your sense of humor.”

It’s not often fans see inside the actress’ life as a mom. However, Gwyn — who shares Apple and son Moses, 14, with ex-husband Chris Martin — uploaded a rare photo with her two kids while self-isolating at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“WFH with some moral support,” the Contagion actress captioned a rare selfie with her adorable mini-mes on April 7. Apple and Moses could be seen posing behind their mama while in quarantine together.

Gwyn may have gotten away with sharing the sweet moment the other day, but Apple previously gave her mom a hard time about sharing pics of her on social media. In March 2019, the celebrity kiddo left a snarky comment on her mama’s page after Gwyn uploaded a snap of the two sitting on a ski lift.

“Mom, we have discussed this. You may not post anything without my consent,” Apple wrote at the time, to which the Shakespeare in Love alum replied, “You can’t even see your face!” Gwyn’s not wrong!

The Academy Award winner gave some insight into her relationship with her kiddos as she paid a visit to The Rachael Ray Show just months earlier in January 2019. During her visit, Gwyn revealed how her children feel about her now that they’ve grown into teenagers.

“I am mortifying. Like, I am the most embarrassing person all of a sudden,” she divulged. “It’s been, like, a couple good years that I’ve been the most embarrassing person.” LOL!