Strong genes! Gwyneth Paltrow proved daughter Apple Martin is growing up to resemble her famous mom more and more every day. The Iron Man actress’ stunning teenager looked like her total twin in photos she shared in honor of Apple’s 16th birthday.

“I can’t believe I’m actually writing these words, but happy sweet 16, my darling girl,” Gwyn, 47, sweetly penned via Instagram on Thursday, May 14. “You are the light of my heart … you are wickedly intelligent and you have the best, most dry, most brilliant sense of humor.”

Instagram/GwynethPaltrow

Alongside three pics of the birthday beauty, the Goop owner marveled at the “pure joy” she gets having Apple as her daughter. The celebrity kiddo was her mom’s spitting image as she posed on the couch for snaps while wearing a gorgeous floral minidress.

“I have the best time being your mom,” the Shakespeare in Love alum, who shares Apple and son Moses Martin, 14, with ex-husband Chris Martin, adorably continued. “I love our nightly evening chats when I really get to hear what’s on your mind. You work hard to get whatever it is you want to achieve, and you have grit and responsibility in spades.”

After praising her child for being a “beautiful, kind young woman,” Gwyn concluded her post. “I am so damn lucky to be your mother,” she gushed. “Thank you for choosing me. I adore you to the moon and back a zillion times. I’m sorry you are having this particular birthday during these circumstances, but as always with you, you find the best in everything.” Aww!

Gwyn’s comments section quickly filled with heartwarming messages from fans and followers. Some of the Hollywood star’s famous friends even popped in to share their best wishes for Apple’s special day.

“Happy 16th, Apple!!! Love you,” Kate Hudson wrote, while new mom Cameron Diaz echoed, “Happy birthday, you glorious being!! Your light is dazzling and your heart so pure. Happy birthday, Apple.” Katie Couric even commented a simple pink heart emoji to show her love.

Not only is Apple her mom’s mini-me, but she also takes after Gwyn’s bubbly personality and adventurous spirit. Since the Shallow Hal actress is in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic with her two kids, husband Brad Falchuk and his two children from a previous marriage, Gwyn explained how she’s helping Apple and Moses cope in self-isolation.

“You know, I think we all feel, especially my teenagers right now, are feeling really pent in — especially Apple, who is a really social creature,” she explained alongside her Glee producer hubby, 49, in a Goop video titled “How Do You Find Intimacy in Uncertain Times?” in late March.

Gwyn said because her family is “really following the strict guidelines” amid the worldwide COVID-19 outbreak, Apple hasn’t been “able to see people she usually sees … so it gets fractious in moments.”

We’re happy to hear Gwyn was still able to celebrate Apple’s birthday!

