Baby joy! There’s Something About Mary actress Cameron Diaz has welcomed her first child with husband Benji Madden, the couple announced via Instagram on Friday, December 3.

“Happy New Year from the Maddens! We are so happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden,” the Good Charlotte rocker wrote. “She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family. While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy.”

“So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD :),” he continued. “From our family to all of yours, we’re sending our love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and Happy New Decade. Sincerely, Cameron and Benji.”

News of their daughter’s birth comes about five years after the two lovebirds tied the knot in 2015. Since they’ve been married, Cameron decided to take a step away from Hollywood and just focus on her family. She last appeared in the 2014 movie Annie.

While defending her decision to move away from the spotlight, Cameron told InStyle she is done living life in the public and on display for fans.

“I started [experiencing fame] when I was 22, so 25 years ago — that’s a long time,” the Vanilla Sky actress explained. “The way I look at it is that I’ve given more than half of my life to the public. I feel it’s OK for me to take time for myself now to reorganize and choose how I want to come [back] into the world, if I decide to.”

“I don’t miss performing,” she added, defending her choice. “Right now I’m looking at the landscape of wellness and all that. But whatever I do, it has to be something I’m passionate about, something that just feels effortless.”

We respect Cameron’s decision wholeheartedly! A more private life with Benji and their daughter, Raddix, is exactly what she needs to live her best life. Congrats, you two!