During Ryan Seacrest‘s time in the spotlight, the American Idol host has never been married. That said, he and ex-girlfriend Shayna Taylor had a serious romance before splitting in summer 2020. Ryan and the successful model dated on-and-off for eight years before calling it quits for good. To learn more about the pair’s breakup, as well as their relationship, keep reading!

Why did Ryan Seacrest and Shayna Taylor break up?

“Ryan and Shayna decided to end their romantic relationship amicably some time ago,” a representative told Us Weekly in June. “They remain good friends, each other’s biggest supporters and will always cherish their time together as a couple.”

The KUWTK executive producer and the New Mexico native went their separate ways three times over the course of their relationship. “I just want to say happy third anniversary to Shayna,” Ryan gushed during a May 2020 episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan. “It is our third time together. So, we’ve gotten together, broken up, gotten together, broken up. This is No. 3 of being together. So, we’re celebrating as well.”

Were Ryan Seacrest and Shayna Taylor ever engaged?

Despite spending many years together, Ryan seemingly never popped the question. However, that doesn’t mean the pair was any less committed to their relationship. In fact, Shayna was willing to “follow” Ryan back to Los Angeles from New York City or “wherever he sets up his home base,” an insider told Closer Weekly in June 2020.

Will Ryan Seacrest and Shayna Taylor get back together?

As it stands, it doesn’t appear as though the former flames have reunited since going their separate ways. Even so, Ryan did admit he was having a hard time talking about his emotions in July 2020. “This is a generalization, but I read it. I didn’t create it; I’m just conveying … they say men can, at times, find it challenging to share their feelings openly,” he explained during an episode of On Air With Ryan Seacrest with senior producer Patty Rodriguez.

“Patty’s [partner] and I — sometimes find it tough off air. On air, no problem, which is so weird,” Ryan added.

For Shayna’s part, she shared a particularly cryptic quote on Instagram around the same time. “You will never need to convince the right person to love you. No matter what, you cannot change them, make them do the work or get them to commit to you if they’re not ready to show up,” the passage read. “Change must be inspired from within, and actions are always louder than words.”