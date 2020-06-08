She’s on board! Ryan Seacrest‘s girlfriend, Shayna Taylor, would “follow” him if he decides to permanently move back to L.A. from New York City, an insider exclusively tells Closer Weekly. The source reveals Shayna would be happy to be with Ryan, “wherever he sets up his home base.”

“Clearly there’s a lot a stake,” the source continues. Since Ryan would need to be on the east coast to film Live With Kelly and Ryan, he still has a lot to think about before making the big move.

Thankfully, he won’t have to worry about how the relocation would affect his relationship. Ryan, 45, and Shayna, 28, have been an off-again, on-again couple since they first met in 2013. The pair share the TV personality’s luxurious Manhattan apartment and the model is OK with Ryan doing what’s best for him and his health.

The radio persona gave everyone a big scare when he skipped the May 18 episode of Live due to exhaustion. “Ryan is adjusting to the new normal and finding work-home balance, with the added stress of having to put on live shows from home,” his rep told People at the time about the reason for his absence. “He has been juggling three to four on-air jobs over the last few weeks and he’s in need of rest.”

Since Ryan has been working from his L.A. home amid the coronavirus pandemic, it’s “had him thinking,” about giving up his NYC pad for good, another insider shared with Closer on June 4. “He has nothing against New York, but he feels that he was healthier in L.A.,” the insider revealed. “Ryan would like to move back to Los Angeles permanently.”

Although it makes a lot of sense to him, his cohost Kelly Ripa would “absolutely” be “upset” if he ever decides to relocate, the source explains. “It’s no secret that she’s had issues with past cohosts. She loves Ryan and doesn’t want to replace him.” However, Kelly, 49, knows filming Live from two different locations is “not” how the show works. In fact, they’re only filming from the Caribbean and the City of Angels because of the pandemic, but once that’s over, everyone expects the show to go back to normal.

“Ryan and Kelly’s chemistry works when they’re side-by-side,” the insider adds. “ABC wants two hosts in one room, but never say never.” Because Ryan and Kelly get along so well, the network could possibly make the TV personality’s new living situation work. It’s “doable,” the insider admitted, but it won’t be easy.

Whether Ryan decides to move or not, Shayna will always his back.