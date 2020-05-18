Fans were concerned for Ryan Seacrest when he skipped the Monday, May 18, episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan after seeming a little off during the season finale of American Idol the night before. Luckily Ryan’s rep assured fans the 45-year-old star is just fine in a statement released shortly after.

“Ryan did not have any kind of stroke last night,” his rep told People. “Like many people right now, Ryan is adjusting to the new normal and finding work-home balance, with the added stress of having to put on live shows from home.”

Shutterstock

“Between Live with Kelly and Ryan, American Idol, ‘On Air with Ryan Seacrest,’ and the Disney Family Singalong specials, he has been juggling three to four on-air jobs over the last few weeks and he’s in need of rest,” the rep added. “So today he took a well-deserved day off.”

Kelly Ripa also confirmed Ryan just needed some time to relax. She told viewers on her talk show that the on-air host “worked late on American Idol, so he’s taking the morning off.” Thus, Kelly’s husband, Mark Consuelos, filled in as her cohost on Monday’s episode.

We’re sure Kelly’s missing her witty banter with the producer. “We have a telepathy. We don’t need to communicate with words, we definitely share each other’s thought processes,” the mom of three to kids — Michael Consuelos, 22, Lola Consuelos, 18, and Joaquin Consuelos, 17, — told People in February about her relationship with Ryan.

The two are so close that Kelly even gave Ryan a key to her house. “He will do things for me if I’m traveling,” the New Jersey native explained. “I can ask him to go inside my house — he has a house key of course — and go bring my retainer out of the medicine cabinet and bring it to the remote.” So sweet!

The former actress even jokingly revealed Ryan gathers “intel” for her from her kids. “He doesn’t betray their confidences, but he will give me a heads up if there’s something going on because they don’t think of him as an adult … he’s one of them,” she gushed.

We hope Ryan feels better soon. Live! just isn’t the same without him.