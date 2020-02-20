Working alongside one another for over two years have helped Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest form quite the connection.

The Days of Our Lives alum, 49, recently sat-down with People and discussed many things, including her tight friendship with the American Idol host, 45. “We have a telepathy. We don’t need to communicate with words, we definitely share each other’s thought processes,” Kelly explained during the interview. She also revealed that the TV personality is more than happy to do favors for her.

“He will do things for me if I’m traveling,” the New Jersey native explained. “I can ask him to go inside my house — he has a house key of course — and go bring my retainer out of the medicine cabinet and bring it to the remote.”

Clint Spaulding/WWD/Shutterstock

In fact, these two pals are so close, that the radio host also makes sure to keep an ear to the ground when it comes to Kelly’s children — sons Michael, 22, and Joaquin, 16, and daughter Lola, 18. “He does intel with my kids,” the blonde beauty told the outlet. “He doesn’t betray their confidences, but he will give me a heads up if there’s something going on because they don’t think of him as an adult … he’s one of them,” she joked.

Ryan has done a lot more than just grab stuff for Kelly or share intel, he actually may have had a part in helping the TV star quite drinking. “They’re saying that Americans bought less wine last year. It’s the first drop in a quarter of a century,” Kelly explained to viewers during a January episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan. “Now, I believe this is because I quit drinking, that I caused this dip. I have influenced the market.”

Instagram

“I’m not saying I’ve driven people [out of drinking alcohol], I’m saying I stopped buying wine and there’s a … dip,” she continued, with Ryan joking, “I started the show and she quit drinking. What does that tell you?”

“Exactly … It’s amazing,” Kelly agreed. Aww!

It’s always great learning just how close Ryan and Kelly have become spending all of this time together.