Danny DeVito and Michael Douglas

Danny DeVito and Michael Douglas first met in the summer of 1966 after being hired for a gig at the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center in Connecticut. “They were building an amphitheater, and they recruited actors to do outdoor work,” Danny, 74, recalled during a joint Q&A at the Producers Guild of America’s recent Produced By Conference in Los Angeles on June 8.

Michael, also 74, butted in, “I see this guy walking up [to] me, and he’s got long hair,” to which Danny hilariously quipped, “Hair?” The two became fast friends and then eventually roommates in New York City. Throughout the more than 50 years since, Michael and Danny have only grown closer as they’ve collaborated on hit blockbusters several times.

The duo worked together on screen for the first time in 1984’s hit Romancing the Stone. A year later, they reunited for the sequel, The Jewel of the Nile, which ended up being a trouble-plagued production after a plane crash killed six crew members and there was a dysentery outbreak on set. Luckily, the forever friends had a happier time on 1989’s The War of the Roses. Most recently, they appeared together again on Michael’s Netflix sitcom, The Kominsky Method.

Throughout their decades-long friendship, Danny and Michael have bonded even more over both the stresses and joys of marriage and parenthood. “We both love our families and friends so much,” Danny shared at the time. “And if you’re fortunate enough to work with people over and over again, it really adds to the joy.”

Michael echoed the sentiment. “I realize now how much more fun it is when you’re working with your friends,” he gushed as Danny agreed. “It’s about keeping in touch and being with people you care about.”