Finding genuine friendships in Hollywood may be difficult, but Barbara Eden said she was lucky enough to cross paths with Carol Burnett when they first met many years ago. While recently chatting about their short but memorable friendship, the I Dream of Jeannie star, 88, revealed the most important lesson Carol, 86, taught her.

“I picked up the fact that it’s really OK to be a good girl,” Barbara exclusively shared with Closer Weekly while attending The Paley Honors: A Special Tribute to Television’s Comedy Legends event on Thursday, November 21. Barbara also said the Carol Burnett Show star is one of the best role models in showbiz.

Barbara began talking about her and Carol’s former friendship while chatting with Closer about the prestigious event — which honored legendary comedians like Bob Newhart, Lily Tomlin, Carl Reiner, Norman Lear and Carol. The Jeannie Out of the Bottle author couldn’t help but gush over the red-haired beauty.

“I worked with Carol on her show, she’s just a beautiful woman, and a great comedian,” Barbara said, noting that she couldn’t even imagine not attending the honorable event to support so many of her close pals. “I wouldn’t miss it. I love all these people.”

Although the two stars didn’t keep in touch after Barbara briefly appeared on an episode of Carol’s eponymous TV show, she was still able to give some insight on the type of person Carol truly is. “You bet she is,” Barbara replied when asked if her colleague was a “good girl.” Aww!

Besides meeting tons of amazing colleagues like Carol, Barbara loves acting for a multitude of reasons. In fact, in a previous interview with Closer, the blonde beauty revealed why she never wants to stop working in Hollywood.

“I will be kicking along until they kick me out,” the How to Marry a Millionaire actress shared in April. “That’s what keeps my energy up. I love to work. If I don’t work, then I get lazy.”

Barbara even dished that she’d be down for a reboot of I Dream of Jeannie. “I’d love it,” the two-time Golden Globe nominee said of the possibility of revisiting her beloved character. “I could be Jeannie’s grandmother!”

Hollywood wouldn’t be the same without you, Barbara!

