Don’t sleep on Barbara Eden! Even at age 88, she is still making a lot of money and, according to Celebrity Net Worth, she is valued at $10 million. But what did you expect? Barbara racked up a lot of dough in the late 1960s when she played the lead role in I Dream of Jeannie.

According to Herbie J Pilato, author of Glamour Girls, and the Girl Next Door: Television’s Iconic Women from the 50s, 60s and 70s, Barbara loved doing the show so much that she “embraced” everything about her character.

Columbia Int Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock

“Recently an actor said they’d love to be typecast, but, generally speaking, performers don’t like to be typed at all. They want to break the mold or want to establish themselves, but once they do establish themselves, they want to move away from it. Barbara never seemed to want to move away from Jeannie — she embraced it — whereas Elizabeth Montgomery and Mary Tyler Moore took some time to come around,” he said. “But Barbara never pushed it away.”

Barbara did I Dream of Jeannie for as long as possible — and ultimately that was for five seasons. But even looking back at the program, Geoffrey Mark, author of The Lucy Book: A Complete Guide to Her Five Decades on Television, said Barbara made the show so entertaining because she wasn’t a predictable actress.

“Initially she was riding the tail end of the Marilyn Monroe sex symbol thing,” he said. “She was a beautiful, young, busty blonde with a great behind, and she could have gotten stereotyped into that early on, but she didn’t, because, as it turns out, she’s a wonderful comedian, a good actress and a genuinely nice person.”

Sidney Sheldon Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock

To this day, Barbara still remembers her time on the show and says her favorite memory was filming the pilot episode. “It was so exciting and wonderful,” she previously gushed to Closer Weekly.

With a career like Barbara’s, it’s no wonder she has an impressive net worth! “I think I’ve been very lucky,” she said. “I’ve been surrounded by love, by family and people. I feel it. I know I’m lucky.”

