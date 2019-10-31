While she dazzled audiences as a genie in I Dream of Jeannie, legendary actress Barbara Eden was also creating some magic in her love life. She married three times in her life — and they all had an impact on her.

The icon, now 88, first tied the knot in 1958 to actor, Michael Ansara. The couple would have one kid, Matthew, before parting ways in 1974. “We called him our lucky-charm baby,” Barbara wrote of her only child in her autobiography Jeannie Out of the Bottle. “We had a child at last and we loved him more than words could say. Our joy was boundless, and our hopes that he would live a healthy and happy life were unlimited. Matthew meant everything to both of us, and always would.” Matthew would tragically pass away in 2001 from a drug overdose.

However, that wouldn’t be the end of walking down the aisle. She would then say I do for a second time to Charles Donald Fegert in 1977. The pair would remain married for five years before going their separate ways. It would be some time before Barbara would marry again — but it would occur in 1991 to architect Jon Eicholtz. The happy couple is still together today.

As for what Barbara is doing these days, she is still keeping busy, as she recently wrapped up a cross-country tour of the play Love Letters. “I will be kicking along until they kick me out,” the eternally youthful star veteran exclusively told Closer Weekly. “That’s what keeps my energy up. I love to work. If I don’t work, then I get lazy.” When she isn’t hard at work, she is also playing the role of wanderlust.

“My husband and I like to travel,” she revealed. “We recently took a trip to Africa — we’ve been all over, to places like China.” However, Barbara knows how fortunate she has been in her life.

“You really have to believe in yourself,” Barbara gushed. “I was lucky.” And she got to share a lot of her life with three special men!

