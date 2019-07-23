Hollywood’s favorite best friends are finally working together once again. It’s been nearly 21 years since Ben Affleck and Matt Damon stared alongside each other and now the two are finally joining forces again for a new movie, The Last Duel.

The exciting news broke on Monday, July 22, according to Deadline. The Last Duel is a revenge story based on a novel written by Eric Jager. The original story is about two best friends in the 1400s. The friends will, of course, be played by Ben, 46, and Matt, 48. Long story short, the two friends quarrel over a woman and end up fighting to the death. Sounds about right!

The film will be directed by Ridley Scott who directed Matt back in 2015, for The Martian. The two actors will be working on the script together as well as produce the film through their production company, Pearl Street Films.

This movie is bound to be a showstopper after the major success from their last film, Good Will Hunting which won the Best Original Screenplay at the 1997 Oscars. The film also featured the late Robin Williams. The two have also appeared in 1989’s Field of Dreams, 1992’s School Ties, 1997’s Chasing Amy and 1999’s Dogma, as well as the HBO filmmaking competition Project Greenlight.

The A-list actors have been friends since childhood. It has been reported that the two have even helped each other through the hardest of times. An insider told Us Weekly back in September 2018 Matt was “a huge support” for his best friend as he recovered from his issues with substance abuse. “He’ll always be there for Ben whenever he needs him,” confessed the insider.

We can’t wait to see what this all-star duo has in store for us. It is bound to be cinematic gold!