So cool! For ABC’s The Disney Family Singalong, Donny Osmond performed his hit song from Mulan, “I’ll Make A Man Out Of You,” with his grandkids. When the show aired on Thursday, April 16, Donny’s family recorded the whole thing on their phones and the 62-year-old musician shared the footage on his Instagram Stories.

“Here it is. Ahh,” his daughter-in-law Shelby Osmond wrote about a clip of Ryan Seacrest introducing the “Puppy Love” singer on the program. “Seriously dying,” Melissa Osmond, wife of Donny’s son Jeremy Osmond added.

Instagram

Donny’s last Instagram Story was a photo from one of his fans. “@DonnyOsmond and his family was the actual perfect representation of what this night was about,” it read. Aww! We think so too.

In 1998, the Masked Singer alum recorded “I’ll Make A Man Out Of You” for Mulan. “I’m the singing voice for Captain Li Shang,” he revealed while answering some of Google’s most frequently asked questions about him. “One of my favorite roles yet.” Getting to sing that song with his family was a big moment for Donny, especially because his only granddaughter, Emy, was apart of it.

In August 2019, he shared a sweet photo of him and Emy to Instagram and gushed about how great it’s been to know her. “Out of our five children and 10 grandchildren, Emy is the only girl,” the College Road Trip actor said. “She’s my sweet princess. This girl is as radiant on the inside as she is on the outside, and she’s growing up so fast. I look at her and feel an immense sense of pride in the strong woman she’s becoming. Bapa loves you, Emy.”

Donny is a proud dad to his five kids — Donald, 40, Jeremy, 38, Brandon, 35, Christopher, 29, and Joshua, 22 — and his 10 grandkids. He shares all of his children with his wife, Debbie Osmond, and there’s not one day that goes by that Donny isn’t thankful for everything Debbie has done for him.

“I am particularly grateful that my dear Debbie has been able to be home with our children and has been such a powerful and uplifting influence on each one of our family,” he revealed to Third Hour in 2014. “Especially in her great support of me in my crazy career that takes me away from the home so much.”

What a beautiful family!