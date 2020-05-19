He’s doing all right! Ryan Seacrest updated his fans about his health after he skipped Monday’s episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan to get a little bit of rest. “I’m doing well, thank you. I want to thank Mark [Consuelos] for filling in yesterday,” Ryan, 45, said on the talk show on Tuesday, May 19. “He’s so good at it! Also, all the very kind well-wishes for my exhaustion, working around the clock.”

Due to Ryan working late on the season finale of American Idol, Kelly Ripa told viewers on Monday her cohost just decided to take “the morning off.” However, fans believed something else might be going on because the TV personality didn’t seem like his regular cheerful self during Idol on Sunday night. Luckily, Ryan’s rep assured everyone the on-air host is doing just fine in a statement released shortly after.

“Ryan did not have any kind of stroke last night,” his rep told People at the time. “Like many people right now, Ryan is adjusting to the new normal and finding work-home balance, with the added stress of having to put on live shows from home.”

“Between Live with Kelly and Ryan, American Idol, ‘On Air with Ryan Seacrest,’ and the Disney Family Singalong specials, he has been juggling three to four on-air jobs over the last few weeks and he’s in need of rest,” the rep added. “So today he took a well-deserved day off.”

In January, Ryan experienced another health scare during the January 7 episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan. At one point during the show, he fell off his chair but he quickly laughed it off, dusted off his pants and continued hosting. It wasn’t until a few minutes later, Kelly jokingly revealed she saw her cohost “badly hurt” his leg.

“I know the adrenaline is coursing through you,” she laughed, “but I saw your leg get … your leg did something very strange.” Thankfully, Ryan was OK, but it’s just those on-air shenanigans we miss the most.

Glad to have you back, Ryan!