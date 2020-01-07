Ryan Seacrest Takes a Tumble During ‘Live! With Kelly and Ryan’: ‘First Fumble of the New Season’

Oh no! Ryan Seacrest had a pretty good start to 2020 — that is until he fell off his chair during the January 7 episode of Live! With Kelly and Ryan. The beloved TV personality laughed off the embarrassment as he shared a hilarious clip of the onstage snafu to Instagram.

“First fumble of the new season. Hope I make the playoffs…” the 45-year-old hunk jokingly wrote alongside the clip of him trying to catch a balloon and instead falling off his chair. Although cohost Kelly Ripa attempted to save the American Idol host, her efforts didn’t seem to be enough as Ryan quickly planted onto the floor. Ouch!

Kelly, 49, and the crew were worried at first, but Ryan laughed it off as he got some help getting back up on his feet. The On Air With Ryan Seacrest star even grabbed the balloon and yelled “I got it!” as the audience cheered him on.

When the dust settled, Kelly joked that Ryan’s leg was “badly hurt” and he just didn’t know it yet. “I know the adrenaline is coursing through you,” she urged, “but I saw your leg get…your leg did something very strange.” Yikes!

This just days after Ryan ringing in 2020 alongside cohost Lucy Hale on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. As the clock struck midnight on a new decade, he celebrated alongside K-pop group BTS, rapper Post Malone and country singer Sam Hunt. “New year, new decade, and new opportunities to make it the best one yet,” Ryan wrote via Instagram on Friday, January 3, alongside photos from the big night. “You got this! #Hello2020.”

While we’re sure he’d like to not repeat this blunder, there is one thing Ryan — who is fresh off the 2020 Golden Globes— would be down to do: work with fellow American Idol pals Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson again.

“After seeing us in one place again and realizing the craziness that was and the chemistry that still is still there? I think it would be pretty fun,” Ryan recently told People after appearing with them on original winner Kelly Clarkson‘s talk show. “I would be interested if we all were into it to do it together. I think it’d be fun.”

Hopefully Ryan learned a very important lesson from this: The taller the chair, the harder the fall.