Even though Ryan Seacrest is thrilled about having roots in New York City, the Live! With Kelly and Ryan host is considering moving “back” home to L.A., a source exclusively tells Closer Weekly. While the iconic TV star has yet to make any plans, the insider says “he loves Los Angeles and misses the lifestyle.”

“He has nothing against New York, but he feels that he was healthier in L.A.,” the source continues on Thursday, June 4, noting “Ryan admitted he’s been exhausted” since his health scare in mid-May.

Shutterstock

Aside from his “health issues,” the insider says “Ryan would like to move back to Los Angeles permanently” because he’s gotten so comfortable being home in quarantine. Since Ryan, 45, has been filming Live! from his home in L.A amid the coronavirus pandemic, while cohost Kelly Ripa tunes in from New York, the situation “has had him thinking,” the source added.

“Ryan knows the show needs the hosts in the same room … but right now, he’s dreading the thought of not living in California,” the insider continued. However, the On Air With Ryan Seacrest star’s move would “create some major changes” for the hit ABC talk show, which Kelly, 49, is “nervous” about as she “loves working with” him.

As for now, Ryan is taking it day by day and enjoying his time in lockdown with girlfriend Shayna Taylor. “Once the ban is lifted, he doesn’t know how he’ll feel,” the source explains.

During the American Idol finale on May 17, the reality show host had viewers concerned when he appeared a little off. The following day, Ryan’s rep gave fans an update after he skipped the episode of Live!.

“Ryan did not have any kind of stroke last night,” his spokesperson told People at the time, clarifying rumors. “Like many people right now, Ryan is adjusting to the new normal and finding work-home balance, with the added stress of having to put on live shows from home.”

When the Emmy Award winner returned to the morning show on May 19, he offered a sigh of relief when he seemed to be in great spirits. “I’m doing well, thank you. I want to thank Mark [Consuelos] for filling in yesterday,” Ryan insisted, giving a shout-out to Kelly’s husband. “He’s so good at it! Also, all the very kind well-wishes for my exhaustion, working around the clock.”

We’ll always support you, Ryan!