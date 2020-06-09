Ryan Seacrest Only Has Eyes for Shayna Taylor! See the Couple’s Cutest Photos Through the Years

Cute couple alert! Ryan Seacrest and girlfriend Shayna Taylor have become one of Hollywood’s cutest couples ever since they got together in 2013. Whether they’re attending red carpet events or smiling for photos on social media, the Live! With Kelly and Ryan host and the stunning food blogger can’t help but fawn over their relationship.

Although Ryan and Shayna called it quits a few times throughout their off-and-on romance, they’ve become stronger than ever since reuniting in September 2019 following a split just months earlier in February. The pair revealed they were back together when they walked the red carpet at the New York City Ballet Fall Gala.

Since they gave their love another shot, Shayna and the On Air With Ryan Seacrest star are making sure to commemorate the most special moments in their relationship. On Valentines Day 2020, the American model shared a gorgeous photo of her and Ryan sharing a smooch in from of a jaw-dropping background.

“Happy Valentine’s Day, my love,” she penned in the caption. “Safe to say it’s never a dull moment being with you. Thank you for growing with me on this crazy journey of life. To many more years of happiness, travel, food and all our favorite things. Love you beyond the moon.”

Shayna also gave a sweet shout-out to the American Idol host in honor of Ryan’s birthday in December 2019. “Happy birthday to my love, my best friend, my partner in crime, my eating buddy and my travel companion,” she gushed alongside a snap of the duo. “@RyanSeacrest, I can’t believe we are going on seven years of history together. Thank you for going on this crazy journey with me. To 2020 being the best year yet. [I] love youuuu.”

While Shayna is filled with sweet words for her handsome hunk, there’s no denying Ryan feels the exact same about his blonde beauty. The Emmy winner even proclaimed his love for Shayna on live TV as he honored their anniversary this past May.

“I just want to say, happy third anniversary to Shayna,” he announced during an episode of Live! at the time. “It is our third time together. So we’ve gotten together, broken up, gotten together, broken up. This is No. 3 of being together. So we’re celebrating as well.”

