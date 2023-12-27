It’s the most wonderful time of the year, but things may be a bit complicated for Ryan Seacrest, as fans were quick to notice that he was missing from girlfriend Aubrey Paige Petcosky’s Christmas celebration photos, prompting many to wonder if the pair are still together.

Aubrey, 26, took to Instagram on Monday, December 25 to share behind-the-scenes footage of her family’s jovial Christmas, including everything from flips for the camera to shoulder-sitting stunts. While the group looked to be having the time of their lives, many people in the comments couldn’t help but wonder where the Live alum, 49, was.

“Where’s Ryan!?” one commenter said, the sentiment echoed by many others. Ryan, meanwhile, posted a photo of himself in a head-to-toe Christmas-themed suit on the festive day, writing to his fans, “#HappyHolidays to you and yours! What’s been your highlight so far?”

Ryan and Aubrey began dating in mid-2021, and many supporters of the duo have been vocal about future wedding plans. After revealing that he would be officiating the wedding of radio personalities Tanya Rad and Roby Yadegar on December 20, Ryan’s social media was flooded with comments about Aubrey, with many prompting him to seal the deal.

“Oh my God, will you just marry @aubreypaige_ already? What are you waiting for?” one impatient fan wrote, while another commented, “It’s your turn, Mr. Seacrest.”

Gotham/GC Images

Yet another fan wrote, “Ryan, when are you settling down & having babies already? You’d make the best dad,” and one more echoed on one of Aubrey’s posts, “I hope you two get married, you make such a cute couple.”

Ryan has famously dated throughout his time in Hollywood, and while he’s never been married or engaged, he got close with ex Shayna Taylor. The two were in an on-off relationship for about 10 years, and he told Live cohost Kelly Ripa at the time that not proposing to Shayna was a good decision.

“I didn’t do it and it was the right move,” Ryan admitted to his former cohost in 2017. “But I love the idea — and I know you’re going to ask me — of marriage because my parents have been married for 47 years, and so I have this thing — and you’ve been married 21.”

As for Kelly, she’s given Ryan and Aubrey’s relationship her stamp of approval, telling Live viewers in April, “We will all keep our same mailing addresses in case there is ever a wedding invitation.” Time will tell if the couple is meant to be.