Wedding bells are ringing for one of Ryan Seacrest’s closest friends! The American Idol host revealed that he will be officiating the wedding of radio cohost Tanya Rad and Roby Yadegar.

“When it came to who would marry @tanyarad and @ryadegar, the choice was clear … I’m just lucky they weren’t available,” Ryan, 48, wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, December 20. “In all seriousness, it’s an honor to have been asked to officiate your wedding, and I look forward to marrying you two.”

While many commented their well wishes for Tanya, 36, ahead of her wedding to the lawyer, others wondered what’s going on in Ryan’s love life. The Emmy winner has been dating model Aubrey Paige Petcosky since the summer of 2021. Since then, his fans have been wondering if she is The One and if the broadcaster will take the next step in their relationship with a proposal.

“Oh my God, will you just marry @aubreypaige_ already? What are you waiting for?” one person commented under the post.

Another person wrote, “Ryan, when are you settling down & having babies already? You’d make the best dad,” while someone else said, “It’s your turn, Mr. Seacrest.”

This wasn’t the first time that fans have urged Ryan to propose to Aubrey, 26. In August, the pair took a romantic trip to Italy and snapped so many cute pictures during the getaway.

“I hope you two get married, you make such a cute couple,” a person wrote in a comment underneath one of Aubrey’s Instagram posts that month.

Gotham/GC Images

Ryan has never been engaged or married, but he did come close to proposing to a partner once in the past.

“I didn’t do it and it was the right move,” he told Kelly Ripa during a May 2017 episode of Live. “But I love the idea — and I know you’re going to ask me — of marriage because my parents have been married for 47 years, and so I have this thing — and you’ve been married 21.”

Prior to dating Aubrey, Ryan was in an on-off relationship with Shayna Taylor for nearly a decade. Though their relationship ultimately didn’t work out, the exes “remain good friends,” a rep for Ryan told People in June 2020.

It seems like right now, the new Wheel of Fortune host is happy with how things have turned out during his romance with Aubrey. He even got Kelly’s seal of approval after introducing them.

“We will all keep our same mailing addresses in case there is ever a wedding invitation,” Kelly told the Live audience in April 2023 amid Ryan’s departure from the talk show.