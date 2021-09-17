Roseanne Barr has been enjoying life out of the spotlight in Hawaii, where she resides with her longtime partner, Johnny Argent. The former Roseanne star has been living in the town of Honokaa on the Big Island for years now, having purchased a beautiful home on a 46-acre plot in March 2007.

Roseanne dropped $1.78 million for the 2,212-square-foot residence at the time, according to Virtual Globe Trotting. The TV veteran’s property comes with three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms, and offers gorgeous views of her sprawling land.

By the looks of Roseanne’s Instagram, the She-Devil actress couldn’t be happier since putting down roots in Hawaii. In April, she gave a stunning look at her massive property while watching the sunset. “Gorgeous day!! Enjoy this pic!” she captioned a snapshot of her backyard.

The Emmy-winning comedian has also offered a glimpse of her garden, which is located on one part of her massive property. “A bouquet of flowers for you,” she captioned the snap. While later sharing a video of her beau playing the piano in their living room, Roseanne showed off the pretty green color she used to paint the walls.

As the former Roseanne Show star once shared in a video on her YouTube page, her Hawaii home was actually a “museum” before she became the owner. “I think it’s time for me to start telling the story of this museum. I bought and refurbished [it], and I think I’m going to be taking pictures of it so people can see it,” she said in October 2018.

Aside from her Hawaii home, Roseanne owns a four-bedroom, four-bathroom abode in El Segundo, California. However, the Home on the Range alum put her 7,026-square-foot house on the market for $3.5 million in September 2021, according to Daily Mail.

Roseanne’s pad in Los Angeles is much different than her casual home in Hawaii. The two-story mansion comes with wrought iron balconies, a foyer with a large diamond chandelier, a curved staircase that leads up to the second floor, a chef-style kitchen and more. The backyard even has a private overlook of L.A. By the looks of how impeccable it is, there’s no doubt the Nanny alum will have a buyer in no time!

For now, scroll through the gallery below to tour Roseanne’s private Hawaii property and to see photos inside her home.