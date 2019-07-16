We’ve always imagined having a mom like Christie Brinkley would make for one of the coolest childhoods for any kid, but daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook has proven that to be true. The 21-year-old recently revealed the best piece of advice she has received from her mom in how to be more self-confident.

“She’s mostly just told me to smile — that’s like her No. 1 advice, especially for confidence — to, you know, ‘smile and you’ll feel it.’ I honestly believe that too,” Sailor exclusively told Closer Weekly at American Eagle’s Skate the Yard Fall ’19 Preview Event in New York City on Monday, July 15.

“When I was younger, I’d be like, ‘No, that’s so stupid! Smiling doesn’t make you happy,'” Sailor added, explaining how her outlook has changed since she was a younger. “But if you just put a smile on your face and put your best foot forward, it’s easier. It’s easier to get through all of the bad stuff.”

From the sound of it, Christie, 65, is more than a supermodel — she is a role model to all three of her children. In addition to Sailor, the National Lampoon’s Vacation star also has a daughter Alexa Ray Joel, 33, with ex-husband Billy Joel and a son Jack Brinkley-Cook, 24, with ex-husband Richard Taubman. Sailor’s dad is Peter Halsey Cook, to whom Christie has been married since 1996.

Given the fact that Sailor recently hit an age milestone, Christie didn’t miss out on a chance to celebrate her youngest with an oh-so-sweet poem. “21 years around the sun you’ve learned a thing or two. It started with little you, wanting to do everything your brother and sister could do!” she wrote on Instagram.

“Yes, in 21 years you have learned a thing or two,” Christie ended the message. “Especially how to make the world a better place just by being being you! Sail on, Sail on, Sailor! I love you soooooo much!”

We love this mother-daughter duo!

Reporting by Diana Cooper

