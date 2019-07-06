The ageless wonder! Christie Brinkley once again reminded us all that she is still a knockout, as she celebrated America’s birthday in a very patriotic swimsuit.

On Friday, July 5, the 65-year-old took to Instagram to share quite the photo of herself in a red, white and blue one piece. “Stars and @solidandstriped 🇺🇸🌟✌🏼Happy 4th of July outfit! #beachparty,” the model captioned the picture. Take a look at the snap below!

It should come as no surprise at all that fans were cheering Christie on for this post. “How are you 65?” one person wondered. “You are the true example of how to take care of yourself and stay so youthful … very inspiring,” another added. The actress is well known for looking incredible at her age — however, she did once reveal what the secret behind it is.

“I think laughter is the greatest de-stressor,” Christie told the beauty blog Byrdie. “Number one, call up a friend or your family and hang out. Don’t wallow in it. Just get out the door. Get outside … And of course, smiling! I really do think it has to do with an attitude of gratitude. An attitude of gratitude keeps you happy, and happiness is youthful.”

While she is applauded for her looks, the businesswoman does feel pressure to remain looking younger these days. “I’m painted into a corner where I’m supposed to look good for my age all the time, and it’s inevitable that age is going to catch up with you,” she exclusively told Closer Weekly. “I don’t want to have to be anything other than what I am.”

She continued, “I want to feel healthy, strong and fit, so if somebody says, ‘Let’s go skiing!’ I can do it. I’ll put up a picture with no makeup, and the thread will be like, ‘Oh, I’m so happy you’re starting to age. You’re just like us!’ And I’m like, ‘What? I’m talking about going on a hike!’”

All we know is that Christie may never age!

Be sure to check out and subscribe to our Classic TV & Film Podcast for interviews with your favorite stars!