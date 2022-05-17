Throughout her decades-long career, Mary J. Blige has sported some iconic looks on the world’s biggest stages. The Grammy-winning recording artist is a big fan of hitting the beach, proving that her vacation style is just as fabulous.

After she was signed to Uptown Records in 1989 at the age of 18, Mary cemented her status as one of the top hip hop and R&B artists in the game. Her edgy style also set her apart from others trying to make their breakthrough in the music industry at the same time.

“When I got in the business, I was already blonde. I was already red. I was already doing those colors. I wasn’t searching for an image. I was my own image,” she told Elle in January 2022.

The “Just Fine” singer also ventured into the world of acting, appearing in films like Rock of Ages, Mudbound, and Respect. Mary started her own wine business called Sun Goddess Wines, a jewelry collection called Sister Love and became the face of Gold Bond’s #ChampionYourSkin campaign in 2021 after finding a passion for skincare later in life.

“When I was younger, I wasn’t doing any of that,” she told PopSugar in February 2021 about her introduction to skincare. “I was using lotion and whatever from what I can remember, but I wasn’t thinking about any facials, I wasn’t thinking about any body scrubs. You just grow into that.”

Though she is constantly jet-setting all over the world to perform or work on her next biggest hit, the New York native makes sure to leave room in her schedule to focus on self-care.

“My self-care routine, it always starts from the inside,” she told Self in October 2019. “I have to build myself up inside, spiritually. So, I start in the morning with prayer. Firstfruits of my day go to God, go to prayer. Get myself dressed, and then I go to the gym.”

Mary also shared some details about her workout routine and all the different ways she likes to stay active.

“I have a trainer, I train four times a week,” she explained. “It’s full body. Sometimes I’ll tell them, ‘OK well let’s concentrate on the legs’, ‘well let’s concentrate on the arms,’ or ‘let’s go hard on the abs.’ So, it’s whatever I choose, whatever body parts I want it to be. And then I do cardio at the end of the week, like Friday, Saturday cardio.”

Keep scrolling to see Mary’s beautiful bikini photos.