She may be a hard working woman, but Kate Hudson is first all about her kids — and she proved that once again recently in a new adorable photo featuring her daughter, Rani Rose.

On Saturday, July 13, the 40-year-old took to Instagram to share a cute snap of her youngest child in her arms. “My designer for @happyxnatureofficial @michelemanz and I getting some work in on the weekend in our summer,” the actress captioned the photo, referring to her clothing line.

Take a look at the full post below!

Fans couldn’t get enough of the precious pic, as they took to the comments section to respond with nothing but positivity. “Want your dress and how sweet is your baby girl,” one person said. “Congratulations on your beautiful baby, I just wanted to tell you that you are a wonderful mother, and wow, you look amazing,” another said.

One commenter even noted that the Almost Famous star’s pal in the snap looked like a certain royal. “I thought that was Kate Middleton with you for a second!” the user said.

The A-lister shares her 9-month-old with her boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa — the pair have been together since 2017. The Hollywood star also has a son named Ryder, 15, with her ex-husband Chris Robinson, and another child, Bingham, 8, with ex Matt Bellamy. However, Kate once revealed that while her children have different fathers, coparenting with them is “quite amazing.”

“When you get divorced, you’re still in a relationship. It’s just a different kind of relationship,” the blonde beauty said during an interview on the podcast “Divorce Sucks! with Laura Wasser.” “You’re going to have good days, you’re going to have bad days, you’re going to have good weeks, bad weeks.”

Kate added that the secret behind a successful coparenting relationship is all about “communication.” It is so great to see how crazy this mom is about her kids!