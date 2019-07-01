It’s been about nine months since Kate Hudson welcomed her first daughter, Rani Rose, and the beloved actress looks and feels better than ever! In fact, a source dished that the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star has been dedicated to crushing her post-baby body.

“Kate didn’t resort to the same surgeries or crash diets that so many of her Hollywood friends have done in the past, and recommended to her,” the insider recently exclusively revealed to Closer Weekly. “She’s done it the hard way — exercising every day, eating leafy greens and steamed chicken for most meals, and taking loads of post-natal vitamins.”

The source added that the 40-year-old beauty — who is also the mom of Ryder Robinson, 15, and Bingham Hawn Bellamy, 7 — has increased her strength both mentally and physically. “She feels fantastic,” the insider explained.

The Almost Famous actress is currently on a lavish European vacation to Italy with her longtime boyfriend, Danny Fujikawa, her three kids, mom Goldie Hawn and stepdad Kurt Russell. The insider said that although “in her mind, she’s got a tiny little bit of weight left to lose,” Kate is “still rewarding herself for all her dedicated work in the gym.”

The source even dished that Kate — who is a Weight Watchers ambassador — wasn’t limiting herself to the plethora of tasty Italian sweets and treats. “She’s not holding back on the pasta or cannoli, and will get straight back into her routine as soon as she lands back in Los Angeles,” they said.

Kate first opened up about her health journey in November 2018, nearly two months after giving birth to her little bundle of joy. At the time, the Oscar nominee revealed that she was already whipping her post-baby body into shape and was motivated to lose a whopping 25 pounds.

“I want to do all this and keep up milk production, raise my kids, work every day, make time for my man, have girlfriend time and stay sane!” Kate said in an Instagram post. “I know that this sounds more like a New Year’s resolution but after Thanksgiving and everyone thanking their health, I feel motivated to keep that up.”

Kate’s post-baby body proves that hard work pays off!