Kelly Ripa, Kristen Bell and More Stars Share Touching Tributes for Father’s Day 2020 — See Them All!

Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing dads out there! Kelly Ripa, Jennifer Love Hewitt and more Hollywood stars paid tribute to their husbands, fathers and other special men in their lives in honor of the 2020 holiday on Sunday, June 21.

“Shout-out to the dads!” the Live With Kelly and Ryan host captioned a series of photos via Instagram. “A.k.a. #daddies #fathers #pops #papa. I am lucky enough to have the best father, father-in-law and father for my kids. Love you gents.”

Alongside her heartwarming message for dad Joseph Ripa, husband Mark Consuelos and Mark’s dad, Saul Consuelos, Kelly shared a series of sweet snaps of her famous family. The couple’s three kids, Michael Consuelos, Lola Consuelos and Joaquin Consuelos, even made an appearance in their mom’s post.

Jennifer also shared a touching tribute for longtime love Brian Hallisay. The Ghost Whisperer alum praised her husband of over six years for being a dedicated parent to their two young children, Autumn and Atticus.

“To my husband, best friend and most amazing daddy. Happy Father’s Day!” Jen marveled on social media. “We are very lucky to have you and appreciate you every day, but today , [I] hope you feel extra loved and adored! Sending love to all the dads!”

As for Kristen Bell, the actress showed her gratitude for husband Dax Shepard by uploading a loving post. The Academy Award winner offered a round of applause for her superstar spouse on behalf of their two daughters, Lincoln and Delta.

“You have made all of our dreams come true,” Kristen captioned rare photos of her, the Armchair Expert host and their brood. “You are the most patient, affectionate, enthusiastic and funniest dad we could imagine.

The Veronica Mars alum also revealed she went all-out for Dax’s big day. “Since you’ve spent a lot of this quarantine practicing RC racing, we hope transforming your backyard into an RC race track made you as happy as you make us every single day,” she continued. “We are forever your race fans, your pit crew and your cheering section. We love you so very much, @daxshepard.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see how more celebs celebrated Father’s Day 2020!