It’s Goldie Hawn‘s 74th birthday, and her daughter, Kate Hudson, couldn’t help but commemorate the special celebration. In honor of her famous mom’s special day, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star shared the most adorable photo of the birthday girl and her sweet granddaughter, Rani Rose.

“The two most important ladies in my life and it happens to be one of their birthdays,” the 40-year-old beauty gushed on Instagram on Thursday, November 21. “Happy birthday beautiful Mama!”

Along with the heartwarming message, Kate shared the cutest photo of the Overboard actress holding her 1-year-old grandbaby in her lap. Goldie sweetly wrapped her arm around Kate’s little bundle of joy as Rani stared off into the distance while sucking on a pacifier. So cute!

Fans of the mother-daughter duo echoed Kate’s sentiment as they flooded her comments with kind birthday wishes. “She is beautiful … inside and out! Happy Birthday!!!” one wrote, while another gushed, “Happy birthday to my favorite actress. You rock, Goldie.” A third user chimed in, writing, “Aww … still breathtaking as ever! Happy Birthday Mama Goldie!”



Kate’s sweet Instagram tribute for the beloved Hollywood star — who is also the mom of Oliver Hudson, 43, and Wyatt Russell, 33, as well as the stepmom of longtime love Kurt Russell‘s eldest child, Boston Russell, 39 — comes as no surprise considering how close the two are. In fact, a source recently opened up to Closer Weekly about Goldie’s bond with her children and grandchildren.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

“Goldie is the best Glam-ma ever,” the source revealed to Closer, noting that the Death Becomes Her actress couldn’t be more in love with her grandkids. “She and Kate are super close, but Goldie and Kate’s children, who all call her ‘GoGo,’ have a very special bond.”

Not only does Goldie love spending time with Kate’s kids — Ryder, 15, Bingham, 8, and Rani Rose, 1 — as well as Oliver’s children — Wilder, 12, Bodhi, 9, and Rio, 6 — the source dished the youngsters love hanging out with their GoGo just as much too.

“Rani Rose, Kate’s youngest, and the boys, Bingham and Ryder, consider GoGo their go-to for fun, and Goldie loves that,” the insider shared. “Imagine Goldie Hawn being your grandmother? It’s 24/7 fun and laughter.”

Considering Goldie is a barrel of fun, we have no doubt she’ll have the best 74th birthday ever!