When it comes to being a mom, Kate Hudson knows some days are easier than others. The How to Lose a Guy in 7 Days actress got candid about the ups and downs of coparenting her kids with three different fathers during an appearance on Sunday TODAY.

“I’ve got multiple dads, I’ve got kids all over the place,” Kate, 41, shared through laughter on Sunday, January 24. “The only expectations I really have that are really high on my life is with my kids and with family stuff. Other than that, it’s like, I just let it go.”

The Almost Famous alum shares her 17-year-old son, Ryder, with ex-husband Chris Robinson; 9-year-old Bingham with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy; and her youngest child, Rani Rose, 2, with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa. In order to keep the peace, Kate doesn’t harp on issues with her exes. “I work my ass off, and then I walk away, and I hope for the best,” she added.

Raising a big blended family isn’t the only thing the Bride Wars actress has adjusted to over the years. More recently, Kate has been forced to adapt to life in lockdown with her growing youngsters since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

“I wanna be, like, ‘Yeah, it’s so great and … we’re figuring out,’ but the reality is that there are days that are great, and there are days that I have to remind myself to be grateful,” she explained, noting she feels overwhelmed more often than not.

“I never thought in a million years that I’d spend a year in one place,” she shared. “And when you have so many kids, sometimes you have those moments where you’re hiding in your bathroom going, ‘Please, please, get me out of here!'”

No matter how challenging parenthood can be, Kate wouldn’t change her role as a mom for anything. Even though she makes “mistakes all the time,” the Golden Globe winner gives herself so much credit for raising wonderful children while juggling other responsibilities.

“I’ve yelled at my kids too much, and I’ve also cursed in front of them, and I also haven’t shown up for things because I was out of town,” she told Women’s Health in February 2020. “But at the same time, I have days where I’m like, ‘I’m a f—king supermom’ … I’m cooking, cleaning, doing homework, changing diapers and I worked out. What I’ve learned — and what I’m learning — is that I’m doing the best I can.”