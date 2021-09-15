Kate Hudson is gearing up to tie the knot with her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa, and mom Goldie Hawn couldn’t be more thrilled for the day she watches them say “I do.” Because the Overboard alum “loves” her future son-in-law, she’s absolutely “ecstatic” about their engagement, an insider exclusively tells Closer.

“Goldie says Danny is ‘just fabulous’ … she adores [him],” the insider reveals shortly after the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress, 42, announced her engagement via Instagram on September 13. “[Goldie] treats him as her own son. They are close [and] even spend time together when Kate isn’t around.”

Considering Goldie, 75, and her daughter share a tight bond, the Death Becomes Her star was “the first person Kate told about the happy news,” the source says. Goldie was over the moon because she believes “Kate and Danny are the perfect match,” the insider adds.

As the source clarifies, the Almost Famous alum and the musician “got secretly engaged a few months ago,” keeping “the news to themselves” and some select family members. Though they “wanted to enjoy the engagement in private first,” the source says “they knew they had to make an announcement at some point.”

Fortunately, Kate and Danny’s entire family is elated about the exciting news. “Kate is super close to Danny’s stepsisters, Erin Foster and Sara Foster. They already feel like one big happy family and the timing just seemed right,” the insider adds, noting they both “get on super well with each other’s families.”

Though an “exact date” has yet to be set, the source says the two are “talking about marrying later this year at Kate’s home” in Los Angeles. “The house is sentimental to her because it’s where she was raised,” the insider shares. “They’ll invite all their closest friends and family.”

The news of Kate and Danny’s engagement comes nearly five years after the pair went on their first date in December 2016. The Bride Wars alum gave a glimpse inside their sweet relationship when the lovebirds celebrated their first anniversary in 2017.

“A year ago today Danny took me on a hike, and what I thought was just a hike with a family friend turned very quickly into an unexpected first date. No moves were made on this first date,” she penned. “In fact, it took months for him to make a first move! And as a kiss on this bridge would have been nice, the kiss a year later was so much sweeter.”

Despite the slow start to their romance, Kate and Danny fell in love and expanded the star’s family when they welcomed daughter Rani Rose in October 2018. Kate is also the mom of son Ryder, 17, and Bingham, 10, from previous relationships.