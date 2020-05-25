The good ol’ days! Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell watched their 1987 movie Overboard together when they were getting ready to “snuggle” in bed. Goldie, 74, gushed about their amazing trip down memory lane during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live.

“It was so fabulous,” the actress recalled to host Andy Cohen. “We were like, ‘Oh, I remember that one. That was funnier than I thought.'” Although the couple had a great time reliving some of the best moments from their career, Goldie explained she and Kurt, 69, didn’t plan on watching Overboard that night. It just happened to be on TV.

Shutterstock

“The two of us forgot about what we were going to do and we ended up watching the movie,” she gushed. “It was great.”

After the pair starred in the rom-com together, they went on to do The Christmas Chronicles in 2018 and the sequel to that film in 2020. Kurt and Goldie have also starred on the 1984 movie Swing Shift and The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band in 1968, but out of all the projects they’ve done together, the two lovebirds will never forget the time they spent on Overboard.

“You know how sometimes you forget why you fell in love? I remembered everything, and why I fell in love. It was really something to be able to watch that,” the Snatched star told James Corden in May 2017 about a different time she saw Overboard with her beau.

By the time Goldie and Kurt made the film, which was nominated for an American Comedy Award, they were already parents to their son, Wyatt Russell, now 33. Although that’s the only kid they have together, Kurt is also a proud dad to his 40-year-old son, Boston Russell, from his previous marriage to Season Hubley, and he acts as a stepdad to Goldie’s two kids, Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson, from her previous marriage to Bill Hudson.

Shutterstock

When the two lovebirds are at home, a source told Closer Weekly that Goldie loves to dance for the actor. “It may be in the living room, the bedroom or the hallway. She’s still got all the right moves and he loves it,” the insider revealed. “Sometimes he even joins her!”

Kurt and Goldie have made such a lovely life together!