If there’s one person over the moon about Kate Hudson and fiancé Danny Fujikawa‘s engagement, it’s Goldie Hawn! The Hollywood actress is gushing with love over the news of her daughter’s future nuptials, as she’s “so excited” to help with the wedding planning, an insider exclusively tells Closer.

“Goldie is all hands on deck. She and Kate aren’t just mother and daughter, they’re best friends,” the source reveals just one day after the Almost Famous alum, 42, announced her engagement on September 13. “There’s nothing Goldie loves more than organizing a good party!”

Because Goldie, 75, can’t wait to watch her beloved child and Danny, 35, say “I do,” she’s giving the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress her best advice as they go forward with planning. “She’s advising Kate on caterers, flowers and is helping her pick the dress,” the insider shares, adding Goldie “also wants to help organize her Bachelorette party too.”

The Death Becomes Her star is already counting down the days for when Kate and Danny become a married couple, and it’s because she absolutely “adores” her soon-to-be son-in-law. “Goldie says Danny is ‘just fabulous.’ She loves Danny and treats him as her own son,” the source tells Closer, noting their bond is so “close” that the two “even spend time together when Kate isn’t around.”

Considering the Bride Wars actress knows how much her mom cherishes her future husband, she made sure Goldie “was the first person [she] told about the happy news,” the source says. Of course, the First Wives Club star was “ecstatic about the engagement.”

The Bird on a Wire alum — who shares Kate and eldest son Oliver Hudson, 45, with ex-husband Bill Hudson — also gave her daughter some relationship advice. Aside from pointing out how “no one is perfect and that it’s important to accept each other’s flaws,” Goldie emphasized “communication,” enjoying “space from time to time,” incorporating “date nights to keep the relationship alive” and also “never go to bed angry after any argument.”

While it seems Goldie couldn’t have a better grasp at maintaining a romance, the source says it’s not likely for Kate’s wedding to inspire her mom to marry longtime partner Kurt Russell after nearly four decades together. Though “you never know,” the insider notes Goldie and the Thing actor, 70, are quite content “without making their union official.”

“Goldie and Kurt are happy being partners,” the source says of the pair, who started dating in 1983 and share son Wyatt Russell. “They’ve been together for 37 years and are still going strong.”