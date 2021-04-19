When it comes to mother-daughter duos in Hollywood, Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn take the prize for having the sweetest bond. Whether they’re rocking the red carpet or enjoying family time at home, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress and the Overboard alum are always smiling together in cute photos.

Goldie shares her mini-me with her ex-husband, Bill Hudson, whom she married in 1976. The Death Becomes Her star gave birth to the Almost Famous actress in April 1979, three years after they welcomed their first child, Oliver Hudson. However, Goldie and Bill divorced after six years of marriage in 1982.

Following their split, the Academy Award winner started dating actor Kurt Russell in 1983. Since then, they’ve created a beautiful blended family, which includes Oliver, Kate plus the Thing star’s son Boston Russell, whom he shares with ex-wife Season Hubley. Goldie and Kurt also welcomed their son, Wyatt Russell, in 1986.

Despite having one big brood, Kate was a total mama’s girl and established an unbreakable bond with the First Wives Club actress. Even as the years have passed, the Golden Globe winner and Goldie are inseparable.

“I pretty much talk to her every day. I can’t really go a week. I’ve gone a week, but it’s super rare,” Kate once told Pop Sugar, noting they are extremely close because the Bird on a Wire actress never had “unreasonable expectations” as a parent.

“Her expectations were very simple: it was your kindness, and being present, and acknowledgment, and gratitude,” the doting daughter explained. “Things that are really, I think, important to be raised with. But in terms of life expectations — what you do, or who you’re with, or what you chose to be — she really allowed us the freedom to experience our own lives, which doesn’t mean that it didn’t come with parenting!”

With Goldie as her parent, it’s no surprise the blonde beauty followed in her mother’s showbiz footsteps. Though the Snatched star has taught her daughter all she knows about being a Hollywood heavyweight, Kate said the most important advice she’s received is to “honor your female friendships.”

“Because men can come and go, but when we nurture our relationships with women, they can be forever … I really believe that,” Kate told Self in 2014. “You have a choice: Support the woman standing next to you or compete with her. But if you compete, you’re going to be miserable. Stick with what motivates you and makes you happy.”

To see Kate and Goldie’s cutest photos over the years, keep scrolling below!