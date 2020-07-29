David Foster’s 5 Kids Are the Best of Him! Get to Know the Famous Musician’s Adult Daughters

You know him for his incredible music and producing skills, but David Foster is much more than that. He’s the loving dad to his five daughters, Allison Jones Foster, Amy Foster, Sara Foster, Erin Foster and Jordan Foster.

The “Never Enough” composer became a dad for the first time when he welcomed his eldest daughter, Allison, in 1970. However, David, who has never revealed the mother of his child and was just 20 years old at the time, placed Allison up for adoption.

In 1972, the “Best of Me” singer tied the knot with his first wife, B.J. Cook. The couple started their family when daughter Amy arrived in 1973. David and the “Wildflower” songstress went their separate ways in 1981 and he moved on with his second wife, Rebecca Dyer.

The duo expanded David’s brood when they welcomed daughter Sara that same year. The Grammy winner and Rebecca also became the proud parents of Erin around the time they tied the knot in 1982. Before splitting in 1986, their youngest daughter, Jordan, arrived and completed the singer’s family.

Even though David initially put Allison up for adoption in 1970, the two reunited thirty years later in 2000. According to reports, Allison has become a huge part of the Foster family, as well as the director and secretary to the board of her father’s company, The David Foster Foundation, since they mended broken fences over three decades ago.

As a dad of five daughters, David couldn’t share a better relationship with his girls. However, he previously opened up about the struggles of being a father while trying to juggle his career as an award-winning producer and composer.

“I missed a lot because I didn’t raise them,” he explained to People in 2020. “The geography was really tough. That was my own doing and a regret that I have, but it was what it was and there was no changing it. So I did the best I could, which was quite imperfect at times. Plus I worked so much. I mean, I’ve made a pound of music in my life.”

Fortunately, David’s daughter’s understood their dad — who married his fifth wife, Katharine McPhee, in 2019 — was “working to provide for us,” Sara explained to the outlet. “As an adult, you realize it’s impossible to be a perfect parent, and you don’t realize that until you have your own kids.”

