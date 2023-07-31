The View cohost Sara Haines’ latest dating advice has left fans divided, as the TV star urged her Instagram followers to date multiple people at once in a recent video.

“I don’t know who needs to hear this right now, but I once got some great dating advice,” Sara, 45, began the clip posted on Monday, July 31. “It said at any one time, you should always be dating three different people.”

The journalist further explained the reasoning behind the decision to date several partners at once.

“I don’t know if all women are like me, but I tend to invest probably too much time and energy into one person,” Sara continued. “By spreading out your energy waiting for phone calls, texting, interactions, going on dates, you never care that much or lean too hard on one, which just keeps some great perspective for those early days of whether you like someone or not, so always maintain dating multiple people.”

Sara finished off the video by reiterating that “three was the magic number,” adding, “Let’s see if it works.”

In the comments section of the post, some praised Sara for her “great advice,” and others called it “weird.”

Sara married her husband, Max Shifrin, in 2014 after meeting him on the dating app OkCupid. They share three children together, Alec, Sandra and Caleb.

Last month, Sara responded to questions about why she has been spotted without her wedding ring on TV, in public and in photos shared on social media.

“Originally, I took it off because I had gotten this rash,” Sara explained in her June 29 Instagram Stories. “It’s called wedding ring rash. Then it cleared up [and] then I put my ring on again. I got the rash again, and [I] felt the universe was telling me something, and so I got a divorce. I’m just kidding.”

Sara then asked Max, 40, to weigh in on the topic of her not wearing her ring. Max said that it did not bother him “one bit” because the pair are committed to each other “ring or not.”

It wasn’t the first time Sara addressed candid details about her marriage in the public eye. During a September 2021 episode of The View, she made a shocking confession about how she gets her husband to help her put the kids to bed.

“I turned to Max, and I just said, ‘I’m willing to have transactional deals with you if you can just put the kids to bed, please,’” she explained. “That’s about how romantic the suggestion felt too: ‘I will pay you in other things, other currency if you go ahead and put those kids to bed.’”

The newscaster also revealed whether she and Max plan to have any more children in the future.

“I would love 10 more!!!! But three is all I can handle while being my best version for each of them,” Sara said.